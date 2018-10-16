New policy to curb oil and gas theft

A new directive has been issued to crack down harder on the theft of oil and gas and the sabotage of facilities, said a source of the Supreme People's Court (SPC).



The document, jointly issued by the SPC, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), aims to clarify the application of criminal law to such offenses. Those who cut open, smash or dismantle oil and gas pipes, or drill holes into them with the intention of stealing oil and gas, will be considered compromising public security.



