French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife held a state banquet for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife at the Elysée Palace in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/10/16 19:49:41

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife held a state banquet for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife at the Elysée Palace in Paris, France, on Tuesday.