Former senior legislator dies at 84

Ismail Amat, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress, passed away due to an illness at the age of 84 in Beijing on Tuesday.



A statement from the central authority extolled Ismail Amat as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding leader in ethnic work of the Party and the state and an excellent son of the Uygur people.



He was also vice chairperson of the 7th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former state councilor.

