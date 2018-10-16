Packers win thriller over 49ers

Mason Crosby (No.2) of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Monday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: VCG

Mason Crosby, who missed four kicks a week ago, ­connected on a 27-yard (24.7-meter) field goal as time expired Monday to lift the Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 33-30 in an NFL thriller.Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 46 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams, guiding the Packers on a tying touchdown drive then leading Green Bay on an unlikely march for Crosby's game-winning redemption field goal."Awesome game to bounce back," Crosby said. "I was hoping I would get a lot of chances. I'm broken up about it. It's ­unreal. That was a gutsy win right there."I just went back to my fundamentals and the process. I was rushing last week. It felt so smooth today. What a great win."The Packers improved to 3-2 with one draw while San Francisco fell to 1-5.Robbie Gould kicked a 46-yard field goal to end the second quarter that gave the 49ers a 24-20 halftime lead.Crosby answered with a 51-yard field goal but Gould responded from 43 and 44 yards to boost San Francisco's edge to 30-23 with 13:08 to play.The 49ers stopped Green Bay at the four-yard line to deny the Packers a touchdown but San Francisco couldn't manage a first down and Green Bay battled back to delight a home crowd at Lambeau Field.Rodgers connected with Adams on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:55 remaining and Crosby kicked the conversion to equalize.Green Bay's Kevin King intercepted a CJ Beathard pass at the Packers' 10-yard line with 67 seconds remaining and Rodgers then drove the Packers 81 yards in 10 plays, the march capped with Crosby's winning field goal."He had a rough one last week but we love Mase," Rodgers said of Crosby. "The guys have wrapped their arms around him all week."We had faith in Mason from everywhere. To get him even closer made that kick almost a certainty."Rodgers, nagged by a left knee injury suffered in the season opener, now enjoys an off week before the Packers face the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams and New England the following week.San Francisco drove 75 yards in seven plays after the opening kickoff and scored on Matt Breida's three-yard touchdown run. The Packers answered just 1:42 later on Ty Montgomery's two-yard touchdown run with Rodgers connecting on a 60-yard pass to rookie Marquez Valdez-Scantling to set up the score.Green Bay recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that led to a 29-yard Crosby field goal for a 10-7 Packers lead.Rodgers connected with Adams on a nine-yard touchdown pass to boost Green Bay's lead but the 49ers answered quickly on Beathard's 67-yard touchdown toss to Marquise Goodwin that pulled San Francisco within 17-14 after a wild first quarter.Crosby added a 39-yard field goal for the Packers but Goodwin, a 2012 US Olympic long jumper, grabbed a 30-yard touchdown throw from Beathard and the 49ers seized a 21-20 lead with 6:05 remaining in the first half.