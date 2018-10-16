Beijing seeks proposals for opening ceremony

Beijing Winter Olympic organizers have invited the world to make proposals for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.



The search for proposals began Monday and ends at 16:00 Beijing time on December 31, the Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games said.



"We are looking for creative proposals that could fully embody the vision of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Olympic spirit, fully demonstrate the inheritance and development of the splendid Chinese culture, and fully reflect China's achievements in the new era," said Liao Quan, an official with Beijing 2022.



Liao said any interested individual, institution or even non-Chinese nationals or organizations are welcome to participate.



The proposal can be a design for either the whole ceremony or one element of the ceremony. Liao said that they hope the proposals will be innovative and use high-tech methods to achieve the best artistic effects.



The opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games is scheduled for February 4, 2022, in the National Stadium, or the "Bird's Nest," where the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games were held.



Beijing 2022 will organize a review board for all the proposals between January and March in 2019. The participants who come up with the best 10 proposals will be rewarded. Related documents can be downloaded at http://www.beijing2022.cn/.



