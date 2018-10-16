Wheelchair-accessible hotels

New hotels in Japan with more than 50 rooms will be required to provide wheelchair-friendly accommodation, the government said Tuesday, as the country gears up to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.



Japan is hoping to attract around 40 million tourists annually by the time of the Games and concerns have been expressed over the quantity of accommodation and facilities for disabled travelers.



Under the revised laws, which come into effect on September 1 next year, at least 1 percent of rooms in newly built and refurbished hotels or traditional inns must be barrier-free for wheelchair users.

