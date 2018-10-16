Groenewegen wins first stage

Source:Agencies-Global Times Published: 2018/10/16 21:48:41
Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the first stage of the Tour of Guangxi in South China on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Team LottoNL-Jumbo rider crossed the line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 45 seconds ahead of Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb and Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors.
Tuesday's stage featured a 107-kilometer route - two loops around the mostly flat coastal city of Beihai.
Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212-kilometer route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs.
The six-stage Tour of Guangxi is the final stop on this year's CUI (International Cycling Union) World Tour.