Groenewegen wins first stage

Source:Agencies-Global Times Published: 2018/10/16 21:48:41
Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the first stage of the Tour of Guangxi in South China on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Team LottoNL-­Jumbo rider crossed the line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 45 seconds ahead of Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb and Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors.

Tuesday's stage featured a 107-­kilometer route - two loops around the mostly flat coastal city of Beihai.

Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212-­kilometer route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs.

The six-stage Tour of Guangxi is the final stop on this year's CUI (­International Cycling Union) World Tour.

