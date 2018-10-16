Sailing League to set sail

The inaugural Chinese Sailing League race will set sail on October 25 in Binhai, Weifang in East China's Shandong Province, organizers have said.



The event will feature men's and women's laser, women's laser radial and class 470, with prize money totaling 200,000 yuan ($29,000).



The league will be a new platform for Chinese sailors to hone their skills, said Zhang Xiaodong, president of the Chinese Yachting Association.



China's sailing stars, including Asian Games champions in the men's RS:X class Bi Kun, men's RS:ONE class Chen Hao, will compete, organizers confirmed.





