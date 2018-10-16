Pompeo in talks with Saudi king

US top diplomat Mike Pompeo held talks with Saudi King Salman on Tuesday seeking answers about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, amid US media reports that the kingdom may be mulling an admission that he died during a botched interrogation.



"Rogue killers" could be to blame for the disappearance of Khashoggi, who has not been seen since he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to sort out marriage paperwork, US President Donald Trump said after telephone talks with the king.



Trump dispatched Pompeo to Riyadh for what the State Department described as "face to face meetings with the Saudi leadership."



After his talks with the king, Pompeo was to have dinner with his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a US official told the accompanying press.



Turkish police on Monday searched the consulate for the first time since the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Saudi national and US resident.



Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed - a claim Saudi Arabia has denied - with the controversy dealing a huge blow to the prince's efforts to showcase a reform drive and burnish the kingdom's image.



US media reported on Monday that the kingdom is considering an admission that Khashoggi died after an interrogation that went wrong during an intended abduction.



The UN human rights chief called Tuesday for the lifting of the immunity of officials who might be involved in Khashoggi's disappearance.



"In view of the seriousness of the situation surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Khashoggi, I believe the inviolability or immunity of the relevant premises and officials... should be waived immediately," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.



Until Monday, Riyadh had not allowed Turkish investigators to search the consulate - officially Saudi territory - with reports that both sides were at odds over the conditions.



The investigators, who searched the premises for eight hours into Tuesday morning, took samples with them, including soil from the consulate garden, one official at the scene said. Istanbul police are now also planning to search the nearby consul's residence, a diplomatic source said.



Trump's comments came after a telephone conversation with King Salman, the first such talks since the crisis erupted.



"Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen,'" Trump tweeted.



"The denial was very, very strong," Trump later told reporters. "It sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows?"



But CNN cited two sources as saying the Saudis are preparing a report that his death resulted from a botched interrogation, while the Wall Street Journal said the kingdom was weighing whether to say that rogue operatives killed Khashoggi by mistake.



