Ford unveils new model

US carmaker Ford Motor unveiled a new China sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, and said its plan to release more new models will help turn around tumbling sales in the world's top auto market from the start of next year.



Ford, fighting to recover from a severe sales slump in China, will start selling the entry-level SUV, called the Territory, early next year. The vehicle was jointly developed with local partner Jiangling Motors Corp.



The SUV, based on a no-frills model from Jiangling, is aimed at drivers in China's smaller cities, which have been a major engine of growth in the market over the past decade. It would compete with models from local producers like Geely and Great Wall Motor.

