Apple urges two-factor authorization for ID users amid payment theft

US-based Apple Inc strongly suggested its device users in China activate two-factor authorization function for Apple ID as some iPhone users have complained that money was stolen through online payment services caused by an Apple ID breach.



Apple's investigation has found that a minority of users encountered phishing scams under the condition that their Apple ID has not opened two-factor authorization, the company said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



The investigation also found a rise in false and fraudulent refund claims trying to take advantage of this incident, read the statement.



"We care deeply about our customers in China and want to ensure they have the best experience with our products," Apple noted, adding that it is proactively identifying suspicious activities and reaching out to affected customers.



Alipay, the third-party digital payment tool backed by China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, warned customers who are using Apple devices that they may lose money due to an Apple security breach on October 10 after some consumers had claimed the issue.



"We've monitored the problem recently and found that some users had suffered financial losses through their online payment systems due to an Apple device security breach," said Alipay in a notice posted on its Sina Weibo account.



Alipay also recommended its customers who use Apple devices should reduce the amount of their password-free payments for the time being to prevent losses.





