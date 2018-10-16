NIO delivers SUVs

Chinese electric carmaker NIO Inc said on Monday it delivered 3,268 electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the third quarter, exceeding its target of 2,900-3,000 vehicles.



While China's National Day holidays from October 1 to 7 and planned maintenance will slow its deliveries for October, it remained on track to achieve its delivery goal of 10,000 ES8s for the second half of 2018, NIO said.



Deliveries of the ES8, a seven-seat high-performance electric SUV, in September stood at 1,766 - a nearly 58 percent jump from the prior month, NIO said.

