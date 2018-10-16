Chinese approach: more communication, fewer conflicts

It has been 40 years since the launch of China's reform and opening-up and China has made remarkable achievements. It has not only become the world's second largest economy, but is also viewed as a strategic pillar that is inserting a global influence. How China will develop and what strategic stance it will adopt will generate unprecedented driving forces.



China is the biggest socialist country in this contemporary era. China's political system differs from that of the West's. Its history and culture, people's mind-set and historical experiences are also different from the US and Europe. China also needs to fulfill its objectives of realizing modernization and meeting people's demands for better lives. It means China's system will have its own characteristics.



As China opens its door wider, especially after joining the WTO, China has engaged with the world more than ever. Growing strength is reshaping China's strategic relations with other major powers. At this time, China has to deal with long-existing problems recently becoming more prominent. One is how to view various West-led rules and cope with some countries' sense of insecurity stemming from China's rise.



China has abided by most West-backed rules, especially WTO rules. The controversy lies in that China has formed its own set of rules concerning its political system and national security. When complaining about China, the motivations of the West are complicated. Some Westerners believe China's behavior damaged their interests. For instance, they complain about the Chinese government subsidizing State-owned enterprises and the Great Firewall of China for the failure of US tech companies to win Chinese customers.



But there are a few in the Western elite who attack China with an ideological purpose. They criticize China as a geopolitical means to squeeze China. No matter what Westerners think, we believe it benefits both sides if China communicates more with the outside world over the rules, finds more common ground and avoids differences from intensifying.



China must stick to its unique system, as it is the cornerstone of China's national security and the lifeline of the country's long-term stability and development. When faced with malicious provocations, China must be able to defend itself. At the same time, it is essential to acknowledge the reality on the international arena and make the system easier to engage and integrate with the outside world.



All in all, China's strategies need to be made based on China's development and international dynamics. The fundamental issue in international relations is the distribution of interests. While China firmly safeguards its development and security interests, it should take other countries' demands into consideration.



When crafting foreign policies, most countries will prioritize domestic politics. The uniqueness of China's system requires China to focus on the stability of domestic politics. Chinese must ensure national security while at the same time keep social vitality and engage in smooth foreign cooperation.





