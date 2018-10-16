Richest Chinese women

Yang Huiyan, vice chairwoman of Chinese property developer Country Garden, reclaimed the title of richest woman in China for the sixth time with a fortune of 150 billion yuan ($21.7 billion) even though her wealth dropped 10 billion yuan year-on-year, according to the Hurun report, which released the list on Tuesday.



Real estate and manufacturing are the main wealth sources for female entrepreneurs on the list, accounting for 27 percent and 17 percent respectively, said the report.

