FF ‘not behind on pay’

Evergrande, the new owner of Faraday Future (FF), the US-based electric vehicle start-up founded by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting, said Tuesday that more than 60 FF staff in China who claimed they hadn't been paid this month had not signed contracts with Evergrande Faraday and the company had not stopped salary payments, domestic news site cs.com.cn reported Tuesday.



The salary payment date has not yet come, it added.



The statement came after media reports on the same day claimed that the FF staff had set up a chat group and discussed rights protection after failing to receive their salaries.





