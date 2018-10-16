Premier Li’s visit to the Netherlands signals stronger business ties between the two countries: FM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to the Netherlands signaled deepening business ties between the two countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



China and the Netherlands will expand their cooperation in agriculture and energy and tap into new markets, such as high-end manufacturing and services, Lu Kang, foreign ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing on Tuesday.



As Premier Li reiterated that China is willing to create a market-oriented and international business environment for all countries and enterprises, China welcomes Dutch enterprises to expand their investment in China and share the dividends of China's new round of reform, opening up and high-quality development, Lu noted.



China and the Netherlands also signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing cooperation in third-party markets, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a post published on Tuesday. Dutch companies, with abundant expertise in sea route logistics, port development and railway construction, could offer support to Chinese companies in the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative.



Nearly half of China's cargo routes to Europe use the port of Rotterdam as Europe's first port of call, and about 40 percent of Chinese exports to Europe enter Europe via the Netherlands, according to the post.



China and the Netherlands will also work together in safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, Lu noted. This move will reflect the China-Netherlands partnership, as well as that between China and the EU, in promoting and facilitating global trade, he noted.



From January to August, the two countries recorded bilateral trade volume of $54.7 billion, an increase of 12.7 percent year-on-year, according to data from MOFCOM.