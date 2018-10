A member of the Pakistani Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) takes a selfie amid a pile of burning drugs and liquor during a ceremony at the Kacha Ghari army firing range, on the outskirts of Peshawar on Tuesday, after the contraband was seized in raids across the province. On December 5, 2017, ANF burned more than 130 tons of confiscated drugs in Islamabad, officials said. Photo: AFP