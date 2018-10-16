Chinese boat captain hurt in collision with South Korean vessel near Jeju Island

The captain of a Chinese fishing boat was injured in a collision between his vessel and a South Korean counterpart on Tuesday off Jeju Island.



Ten Chinese crew members were transferred to the South Korean boat as water flooded the Chinese boat's engine compartment, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.



South Korean marine police sent a 1,500-ton patrol ship to help drain the water, and the police will launch an investigation on the accident, the report said.



The Chinese boat's captain suffered bruises on his abdomen, the news agency reported.



The report said the police learned of the collision early Tuesday morning.



The collision occurred 94 kilometers west of Chagwido, one of Jeju's small islands.



The 29-ton South Korean boat was carrying nine people while the 44-ton Chinese boat had 10 people, haiwainet.cn reported.



On September 19, a South Korean patrol ship received a distress signal from a Chinese fishing boat that caught fire in waters 137 kilometers off Eocheong Island to the southwestern coastal city, according to Yonhap.



South Korean marine police helped put out the fire and rescued eight Chinese fishermen from East China's Zhejiang Province, haiwainet.cn reported.



Last week, the fisheries association of Taizhou, Zhejiang Province sent a banner of golden brocade as a gift to South Korean marine police as a sign of gratitude.



