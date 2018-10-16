China expels two ex-generals from Communist Party for corruption

Fang Fenghui, former member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and former chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC).



Fang's removal from the CPC has been approved by the CPC Central Committee, while the CMC has expelled him from the People's Liberation Army and stripped him of his rank of general, a CMC statement said on Tuesday. Investigators said that Fang had seriously violated discipline and law.



Fang's case was transferred to the military prosecution authority for suspected bribery in January. At that time, soldiers and officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) supported the decision.



Meantime, Zhang Yang, a former CMC member and former head of the CMC Political Work Department, was also expelled from the Party for multiple violations.



The property involved in Zhang's case will be confiscated, said a statement released by the military. The CMC had expelled Zhang from the military and strip him of his rank.



Zhang died by suicide at his home in Beijing on November 23, 2017 after authorities launched an investigation into his alleged links to former senior military figures Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou.





