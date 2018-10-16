Supersonic missile passes test

Domestic ramjet outperforms global rivals: expert

A South China mining company completed a successful supersonic missile flight test on Monday, prompting a Chinese military expert to suggest the system will face little competition on the international arms market.



The test at a discreet location in North China verified the launch, power and flight control systems, according to a statement released on Monday by Guangdong Hongda Blasting Company.



All parameters for the supersonic cruising flight of the HD-1 missile achieved their estimated values, the statement said.



"The test flight shows that the HD-1's core components are now mature, with its aerodynamic design, materials and overall structure already proven viable," Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Hongda independently invested in and developed the HD-1, the statement said.



The development of the HD-1 is an excellent example of military-civilian integration, Wei said.



Established in 1988, Hongda is a mining company based in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province that also manufactures blasting and military equipment, according to the company website.



The HD-1's advanced solid fuel ramjet needs less fuel than its competitors, rendering the lighter missile able to fly faster and farther, Wei said.



After governmental approval, Hongda intends to sign deals and mass-produce the HD-1 for export.



There are not many such supersonic missiles available on the international defense market, Wei said.



Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he noted.



The BrahMos missile is a more expensive, less useful supersonic cruise missile developed by India and Russia, Wei said.



BrahMos can only be sold to "responsible" countries friendly with both India and Russia, a company spokesperson said at the Singapore Airshow in February, CNBC reported.



Hongda will participate in Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province in November, a company spokesperson told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The HD-1 is a comprehensive weapon system consisting of missile, launch, command and control, target indication and comprehensive support systems, Hongda said in a separate statement released in August.



The HD-1 can be adapted to aircraft and ships as well as the basic ground-based vehicle version, the company said.



The total investment in HD-1 is expected to top 1.3 billion yuan ($188 million).

