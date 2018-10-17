Cambodian PM embarks on 9-day European tour

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen left early Wednesday for a nine-day European tour that will take him to Belgium, Turkey and Switzerland.



The prime minister wrote on his Facebook that in Europe, he will attend the 12th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in Brussels on Oct. 18-19.



After the ASEM Summit, I will pay a visit to Turkey on Oct. 20 to 22, Hun Sen said.



He added that he will end his European tour with a visit to Geneva, where he will participate in a world investment forum.



The prime minister said besides taking part in meetings and holding separate bilateral talks with other leaders, he will meet with Cambodians who are living and studying in Europe.

