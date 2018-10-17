Turkey's Erdogan says to expand military operation in eastern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Turkey could take necessary operation against Kurdish militants' presence east of the Euphrates River in Syria.



Speaking to parliamentary group of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the president said if the United States does not take action in east of the Euphrates River or the implementation is delayed, Turkey will take all necessary steps at the highest level against Kurdish militants in that area.



Erdogan referred to an agreement with the US that was brokered between the two foreign ministers on June 4, which stipulates the removal of People's Protection Units (YPG) militants from Manbij in a 90-day timeline.



Erdogan said that Turkey would take measures in the area "not only for the peace of our country but also for the people living in this region."



Erdogan's words came one day before the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Turkey, amid an ongoing investigation of the Khashoggi case in Istanbul.



Earlier this year, Turkey carried out Operation Olive Branch to seize control of Syria's Afrin region from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. The YPG also controls the Syrian region east of the Euphrates.

