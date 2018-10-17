Chinese premier arrives in Belgium for working visit, ASEM summit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived here on Tuesday for a working visit to Belgium and the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit.



During his visit, Li will hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. They will jointly meet the press and witness the signing of a series of documents between the two sides.



This is the third visit to Belgium by the Chinese premier in four years.



The all-round partnership of friendship and cooperation between China and Belgium has brought their economic and trade cooperation to a much higher level, and China-Belgium cooperation in economic and trade investment has developed rapidly, Chinese Ambassador to Belgium Cao Zhongming said ahead of the visit.



At the ASEM summit, Li is scheduled to exchange in-depth views with Asian and European leaders on jointly safeguarding multilateralism, building an open world economy as well as facilitating connectivity and people-to-people exchanges between the two continents.



Launched in 1996, the biennial ASEM summit has served as a venue for dialogue between Asian and European countries.



This year's summit, themed "Europe and Asia: global partners and global challenges," is expected to bring together leaders from over 50 Asian and European countries as well as representatives from international organizations.



This is the third stop of Li's Eurasian trip from Oct. 11 to 19. He has paid official visits to the Netherlands and Tajikistan, and attended the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tajik capital Dushanbe.

