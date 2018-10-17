Russia, U.S. agree to speed up efforts to resolve issues on Korean Peninsula

Russian and U.S. officials agreed to step up efforts to seek a speedy political and diplomatic solution to issues on the Korean Peninsula
, including the nuclear one, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
It said in a statement that earlier in the day Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held consultations in Moscow with Stephen Biegun, special representative of the U.S. State Department for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) issue.
Morgulov and Biegun had "a thorough exchange of views on the situation around the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.
They commended the efforts undertaken by the countries involved in the settlement process, it said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday confirmed that Moscow has invited top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un to Russia. The date and exact location will be decided later.