UNGA allows Palestine more functions as G77 chair for 2019

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday to allow Palestine deeper participation in its work as chair of the largest developing bloc at the United Nations.



At a plenary meeting of the 193-member body, the United States, Israel and Australia voted against the text entitled Chair of the Group of 77 for 2019, 15 members abstained, and an overwhelming 146 members voted in favor.



The text granted six new roles to Palestine in presiding over the G77 at the assembly, including making statements, submitting and co-sponsoring proposals and amendments, and raising procedural motions on behalf of the G77 and China.



On Sept. 27, Palestine was formally elected chair of the G77, with its one-year chairmanship starting on Jan. 1, 2019.



The envoy of Egypt, the current chair and the penholder of the resolution, said while introducing the text that as Palestine remains a non-member observer state of the United Nations, the rights and privileges it enjoys vary from one UN organ to another.



In that context, a resolution would be necessary to avail Palestine the rights and capacity to "perform the functions and the usual practices undertaken by the chair of G77 in the General Assembly," Egyptian Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees said.



Before the vote on the document, the United States and Israel spoke against it.



"We strongly oppose the Palestinian election as chair of the G77 as well as this so-called enabling resolution," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Jonathan Cohen said. "Only UN member states should be entitled to speak and act on behalf of major groups of states at the United Nations."



Following the resolution's adoption, most Western countries that voted in favor of the text said their move should not be misconstrued as recognition of the state of Palestine or a statement on its status at the United Nations.



They also welcomed the limitation of one year, the duration of the G77 chairmanship, to the expanded roles enjoyed by Palestine in its new capacity.

