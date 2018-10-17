Myanmar's trilateral peace talks to work on basic principles in future Panglong peace conference

Participants in Myanmar's special trilateral peace talks agreed to set a timetable and priority work process for basic principles related to democracy and federal in future 21st Century Panglong Peace Conferences.



The consensus was reached between the government and 10 nationwide ceasefire accord (NCA)-signatory ethnic armed organizations (EAO) at the end of the second day of their meeting late Tuesday, according to a joint statement.



The trilateral talks kicked off in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, involving the Myanmar government, the army and the 10 NCA-signatory EAO.



The forthcoming 4th session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference is set to be held later this year and the next two similar sessions to be held next year.



Participants pledged to resolve matters required to reach agreements, agreeing to start coordination and discussion of security and reintegration matters and work process depicted in NCA for establishing political roadmap.



They vowed to strive toward participation of all NCA non-signatory EAO and work towards achieving sustainable peace based on duty, responsibility and transparency.



In the second day of the special peace talks, attended by State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, issues including self-determination, non-secession from the union and establishing a unified army were discussed.



At the opening of the trilateral peace talks, Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also chairperson of the National Reconciliation and Peace Center, called for joint efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges in implementing the NCA between the government and the NCA-signatory EAOs through discussion and negotiation.



Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing and Chairman of the Kayin National Union (KNU) Saw Mutu Sae Poe also attended the event.



The special peace talks, marking the third anniversary of the signing of NCA, is aimed at overcoming bottlenecks at various levels of political discussions.



The third session of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference was held in July.

