6 dead, 86 injured in train derailment in northern Morocco

Photo taken on Oct. 16 shows the site of the train accident in Bouknadel, Morocco. A train derailed Tuesday in northern Morocco, killing six passengers and injuring 86 others, an official source said. (Xinhua)

A train derailed Tuesday in northern Morocco, killing six passengers and injuring 86 others, an official source said.Speaking to reporters at the accident scene, Mohamed Rabie Khlie, the director of Moroccan national rail operator ONCF, said seven people suffered serious injuries.Khlie, along with the ministers of interior and transport, visited the scene few hours after the derailment.The train, which connects northern cities of Casablanca and Tangier, derailed at 10:10 a.m. local time (0910 GMT) in Sidi Bouknadel, a small town situated between the cities of Salé and Kenitra.Causes of the accident are still unknown, Khlie said, adding that investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.