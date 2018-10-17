Hindu devotees perform rituals during Durga Puja festival in India

Hindu devotees perform rituals with banana trees on the bank of Ganges River during the second day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 16, 2018. Durga Puja is one of the largest Hindu festivals that involves worship of Goddess Durga symbolizing power and triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

