Pope encourages greater cooperation between China, Vatican against organ trafficking

Pope Francis discusses China's reform on organ transplants and efforts to fight organ trafficking on October 8 at the Vatican with Francis Delmonico (right), chair of the World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force of Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues, and Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo (2nd from right), chancellor of Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Photo: Courtesy of Francis Delmonico

Pope Francis encouraged the Vatican to continue cooperating with China in the fight against organ trafficking, a Vatican academician said."Pope Francis was keen to know of the reform that is underway in China and the support of the global community for the reform, and the Pope understands that much remains to be done," Francis Delmonico, chair of the World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force of Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues, told the Global Times.Delmonico, who is also an academician and member of the council of Vatican's Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS), met with the Pope on October 8 after attending an organ transplantation event in China in late September."The Pope was encouraging PAS to continue in the work with the WHO Task Force and leaders of the Transplantation Society to combat organ trafficking as a form of human slavery that is a crime against humanity," Delmonico said.In 2015, reforms were introduced in China prohibiting the use of organs from executed prisoners and foreign patients from undergoing organ transplants in the country.The reform has won recognition from the international community, which hailed the "China Model" and expects it to be introduced to more countries.The "China Model" features strong government engagement together with administrative and legislative efforts to help facilitate reform."If other countries along the Belt and Road routes could follow China's model, it would be a very important part of efforts to fight organ trafficking and protect human dignity," Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, also PAS chancellor, previously told the Global Times.As of September 16, over 19,500 Chinese have voluntarily donated their organs and more than 629,000 Chinese have registered as voluntary donors, according to the website of China Organ Donation Administrative Center.Efforts are not only about safeguarding people's right to health, but also about safeguarding human dignity and human rights in China, Huang Jiefu, a former Chinese vice-minister of health and head of the National Human Organ Donation and Transplant Committee, told the Global Times.Huang stressed that the system and reform remain imperfect and stronger government support, including more funding and resources to train qualified doctors, are needed so that more patients could afford the surgery and receive it as soon as possible.