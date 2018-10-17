World Food Day marked

A worker prepares packs of bread at a bakery on the World Food Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A vendor cooks caramelized bananas on the World Food Day along a street in Manila, the Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A vendor sells caramelized bananas on the World Food Day along a street in Manila, the Philippines, Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Yemeni people get their breakfast at a popular restaurant in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni people buy grains at a popular market in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni seller displays tomato for sale at a popular market in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni men buy bread from a baker in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 16, 2018. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

