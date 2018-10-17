Bumper harvest of apples in Yichuan County of China's Shaanxi

A worker picks apples at an orchard in Taiquan Village of Jiaoli Township in Yichuan County, Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2018. Located in the hilly area on the loess plateau, Yichuan County is known for its apple production. In 2018, the apple planting area in Yichuan County reaches 300,000 mu ( 20,000 hectares), and the estimated total output of apples is 475,000 tons. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

