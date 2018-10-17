China's harvest scenery on World Food Day

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows a villager stir rice grains for drying in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)





Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows reapers harvest rice in the fields in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Xu Jinbai)









Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows villagers stir rice grains for drying at a farm in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Xu Jinbai)





Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows a villager stir corn grains for drying in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. World Food Day is celebrated every year on Oct. 16 to commemorate the founding of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)







