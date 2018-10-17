Shikali festival observed in Nepal

People in traditional costumes celebrate the Shikali festival in Patan, Nepal, Oct. 15, 2018. The festival is observed by people from the ethnic Newar community. During the festival, people wear masks representing different Hindu gods and goddesses, and dance and pray for happiness. (Photo/China News Service)



