Int'l Acrobatics Art Festival held in China's Henan

Acrobats from Italy perform during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A performer tames tigers during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A magician performs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Acrobats perform during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A magician from South Korea performs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

A performer tames dogs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

