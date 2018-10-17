Int'l Acrobatics Art Festival held in China's Henan

Acrobats from Italy perform during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

A performer tames tigers during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

A magician performs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

Acrobats perform during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

A magician from South Korea performs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

Acrobats perform during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

A performer tames dogs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

A performer tames dogs during the International Acrobatics Art Festival in Puyang, central China's Henan Procvince, Oct. 16, 2018. The week-long event kicked off here Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)


 

