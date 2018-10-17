Well-preserved Miao traditions attract tourists to Guizhou

Local residents show Miao embroidery to tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists watch a guest welcoming ceremony by local residents at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)







Local residents perform folk dances for tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)





Local residents perform "Lusheng", a Miao musical instrument with multiple bamboo pipes, for tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists watch local residents perform folk dances at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Local residents perform folk dances for tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)

Local residents perform folk dances for tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists join local residents performing folk dances at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Local residents show the traditions of cutting hair with a sickle to tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2018. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Wu Dejun)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows local residents performing folk dances for tourists at Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018 shows the Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group in Bingmei Town of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The village is resided by the people of the Miao ethnic group who have kept their unique customs and cultures dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As villagers are permitted to hold guns, they are dubbed "the last tribe of gunner in China". The well-preserved Miao traditions makes the mountainous village increasingly a tourist attraction. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)