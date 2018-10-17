Chinese stocks continued declining after morning jump

Chinese stocks continued recent declining momentum on Wednesday morning, though opened higher with the upbeat news of the Hainan free trade zone plan on Tuesday and of the US stocks market that surged overnight.



The Shanghai Composite Index at noon slipped back to only 0.1 percent higher than Tuesday's closing price at 2,548.88 after it opened 1.3% higher in the morning. The smaller Shenzhen index slipped 0.24 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index lost 0.21 percent.



Hainan-related stocks rapidly soared Wednesday morning after an announcement on Tuesday stated that the province would become a free trade zone.



HNA Innovation increased by daily limit the whole morning, while several other Hainan-related stocks also increased.



The blockchain sector rallied due to the good news that Blockchain Test Zone will be stationed in the Hainan Free Trade Zone.



Shunya International Brand Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd., led the sector's rally and closed 7.89% higher at noon, after sealing the daily rising limit for most of the time in the morning.



