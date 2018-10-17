Palestinian dies of wounds sustained during anti-Israel protests in Gaza

A Palestinian man died late on Tuesday of his wounds he sustained during protests in northwest of the Gaza Strip, medics said.



Ashraf al-Qedra, the health ministry spokesman in Gaza, told reporters that a 27-year-old man from Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip died of his wounds he sustained on Monday during clashes in northwest Gaza Strip between hundreds of demonstrators and Israeli soldiers.



Mohamed Abu Shlash was shot in the head and was in critical condition, according to al-Qedra, adding that 32 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers' gunshots during Monday's protest.



Qedra said that since the outbreak of the marches of return on March 30, the Israeli army shot dead 206 Palestinians and wounded around 22,000 others, around half of whom were shot with live ammunition.



Since March 30, the Palestinians have been organizing weekly protests over the past 12 weeks in eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel and in northwestern Gaza Strip.

