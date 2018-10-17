Xi’an city wall graffiti angers internet users

Growing amounts of graffiti carved on Xi'an's ancient city wall provoked growing outrage on Tuesday over badly behaved tourists.



The wall surrounding the capital city of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province is on the tentative list of UNESCO's World Heritage Site.



Most of the graffiti was tourists' names, according to a video posted on People's Daily's official Sina Weibo microblog account on Monday.



Most of the graffiti is damaging and difficult to clean, wall staff told the Chinese Business View.



Worse still, the graffiti is increasing, they told the Xi'an-based daily newspaper.



The 13.74 kilometer Tang Dynasty (618-907) wall is reportedly the largest, most intact ancient city wall in China.



Former US First Lady Michelle Obama visited the wall in 2014 and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw it in 2015.



Those who carve graffiti on the wall face a 50-200 yuan ($7-$29) fine, a staff member told the paper. He never heard of anyone being fined.



Net users on China's Twitter-like Weibo service condemned the behavior.



"They must enhance their personal qualities," posted zilongshihaoren.



Wall staff said they would try to teach tourists more civilized behavior.





