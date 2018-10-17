Xi urges efforts to win battle against poverty on schedule

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged redoubled efforts to win the tough battle against poverty on schedule.



China should hold fast to the goal of poverty relief and work harder for a victory in the battle, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed when giving instructions on poverty reduction work as the country observes the fifth National Poverty Relief Day, which falls on Oct. 17 every year.

