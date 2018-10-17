China stocks end higher led by infrastructure

China stocks closed firmer on Wednesday, aided by gains in shares of infrastructure and utilities firms.



The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.56 percent higher at 3,118.25 points while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.6 percent to 2,561.61 points.



Most sectors gained, led by infrastructure and utilities firms. However, healthcare firms extended losses as investors fretted over a potential fallout from a vaccine scandal at Changsheng Bio-technology, with the index tracking major healthcare firms shedding as much as 2.1 percent to a 13-month low. The unit of Changsheng Bio-technology, Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd, has been hit with penalties totaling 9.1 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) after it was embroiled in a scandal over falsifying data for a rabies vaccine.



"From a long-term perspective, many stocks now are very cheap, though it's hard to say when the market will bottom out," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst at China Fortune Securities.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Danhua Chemical Technology Co, down 10.07 percent, followed by Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation and Development Co, down 10.05 percent and Orient International Enterprise, down 10.03 percent.



So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 22.5 percent and the CSI300 has fallen 22.6 percent. Shanghai stocks have declined 9.21 percent this month.



About 13.00 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 109.3 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 11.89 billion shares a day.



The volume in the previous trading session was 11.94 billion.





