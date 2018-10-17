Bed chambers in London hold ‘Harry Potter’ fans spellbound

A five-star bed and breakfast hotel in London featuring wizard-themed chambers to cater to Harry Potter fans was one of three independent hotels in the British capital to gain a coveted ROSE Award on Tuesday.



The Georgian House, tucked away in the picturesque streets of Pimlico, combines boutique chic with quintessential Victorian charm.



The Grade II-listed property includes themed rooms, including its popular wizard rooms, with occupant rates rocketing because of popularity of boy wizard Harry Potter, star of the famous books and films by J.K. Rowling.



ROSE Awards, which have been presented to 100 recipients across England, throw the spotlight on accommodation providers who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes. They recognize the owners, management and employees of establishments that go above and beyond, making customers' experiences extra special, irrespective of star rating, style or accommodation type.



The Georgian House has created seven "wizard chambers" for families and groups of friends while "enchanted chambers" offer a cosier experience for two people.



"They are more popular with Harry Potter fans or anyone else looking for a different experience," the hotel told the Xinhua News Agency. "All the rooms are decorated in a magical Gothic style."



"Created to conjure a mysterious and gothic feel, each room features faux castle details such as stained glass windows, stone walls, archways, trunks, cauldrons, four-poster beds hung with velvet curtains. Wood burning stoves, cauldrons in fireplaces and tapestries complete the look," says the hotel.



The One Aldwych hotel and the Barons serviced apartments at Twickenham also collected ROSE Awards.





