2018 Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon sets pace in Beijing

The 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon kicks off at Beijing Olympic Forest Park. Photo: Courtesy of Wanda Sports China

The Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon Beijing, sponsored by Wanda Sports China, opened its fire shot at Beijing Olympic Forest Park on Saturday. This is the fifth leg of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon series in China. Rock 'n' Roll Marathon has been deeply attracting runners who love live rock music performances, and the race has brought together nearly 10,000 players from all over the world.As a world renowned road race brand, this year's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon marks its 21st anniversary. Now, the race has become the world's largest marathon series in terms of the amount of participants.Since the first Rock 'n' Roll Marathon kicked off in 1998 in San Diego, California, the race has been sweeping destinations internationally, such as metropolises like Las Vegas, Chicago, Madrid, Liverpool and Vancouver.