International acrobatics festival kicks off in Central China’s Henan Province

The curtains rose on a week-long international acrobatics festival in Central China's Henan Province on Tuesday.



The 2018 Puyang (China) International Acrobatics Art Festival will see gymnasts from 21 countries and regions give 28 performances.



During Tuesday's opening ceremony in the city of Puyang, performers from China, Germany, France and the US showed off their acrobatic abilities.



According to the organizers, there will also be magic shows, circus performances and a giant parade during the festival.



Puyang has a long history of acrobatics. The city became known for the art during the Spring and Autumn period (770BC-476 BC) and later became a major center for acrobatics during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.





