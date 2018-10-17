Full dining experience in Bali’s Mandapa Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The patio dining area by the Ayung River steeps in natural beauty. Photo: Courtesy of Mandapa Ritz-Carlton Reserve









Ubud is the mysterious cultural and spiritual center of Bali Island, Indonesia, a vacation paradise. The Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is located along the magnificent Ayung River in Ubud and rests against the vast stretches of paddy fields. It was surrounded by a sacred temple community. The hotel has always been praised by the world's most discerning travel enthusiasts and recognized by the catering industry authority for its extraordinary catering and health preservation conditions.



Ubud is rich in rice, various kinds of vegetables, fresh and juicy meat, aromatic spices, as well as fresh and fatty fish. Relying on these fresh ingredients from nature, the four different styles of restaurants in the hotel offer authentic Indonesian cuisine and a wide variety of international cuisine. Most of the raw materials being used come from the organic vegetable garden owned by the hotel and local suppliers.



The Kubu restaurant is made of bamboo. Its name means "shack" or "shelter" in Indonesian, which is a place where the farmers store the rice after the harvest. A favorite meal of the region is the foie gras with strawberries and hazelnuts, scallops with lemongrass, limes, parsnips and a mellow grilled ribeye steak and celery root with truffle sauce. With the warm breeze and tranquil sound of the water, the guests can taste the exquisite Mediterranean cuisine and a wide range of wines in the special cocoon style rooms.



The poolside bar provides the guests with a place to enjoy all kinds of food and beverages including fresh salads, sandwiches and snacks which complement the warm climate of Ubud. "Healthy regimen" is the core concept of the bar. Health lovers can find their favorites here. Healthy juice, detoxifying food and healthy tea with considerate service attract people to stop by and enjoy the bar. The library lounge is an elegant and cozy classical space, which is an ideal place for guests to enjoy English-style or Indonesian-style afternoon tea and watch the sunset or enjoy reading.



Together with the various restaurants that highlight the Mandapa, there is the hotel's specially-made dining experience. Executive chef Maurizio Bombini uses fresh, natural and healthy local ingredients to serve the guests with a variety of sophisticated and creative cuisine which fit the Mandapa's customer service principles. Mandapa also strives to provide each guest with food and services that meet their individual dietary needs. In Ubud's unique natural scenery, Mandapa Ritz-Carlton Reserve has also formed a unique food culture that complements natural spirit.



