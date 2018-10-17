International youth choirs come together in Beijing for week-long Art Festival

Chinese dancers perform at the International Youth Art Week opening ceremony in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of Zhang Weiwen

Members of Spain's Cor Infantil Amics de la Unió choir pose for a picture in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of Zhang Weiwen

A total of 24 international youth choirs from 14 countries and regions gathered in Beijing's Tsinghua University on Monday to kick off the week-long International Youth Art Week.Hosted by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission and the National Centre for the Performing Arts, the cultural event aims to showcase the art of choir. This is the fifth such event held in the city after previous gatherings in 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2016."We really want to provide a communication platform for these choir groups. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up. Beijing established its own Jinfan Choir in 1987 and after more than 30 years of development, we can now say that China is a country with many choirs. However, we still need such a platform to communicate with others," Wu Lingfen, the artistic director of the art week, told media on Monday.The festival will include 17 concerts from groups including the Philomela Female Choir from Finland and the University of Johannesburg Choir from South Africa as well as 10 forums and 10 master classes.Mara Marnauza from the Balta Female Choir in Latvia said that while this is the first time they have participated in such an art festival in China, they have prepared a rich list of programs to showcase Latvian culture during the week.