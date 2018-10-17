Learning Chinese

Chat attack



refute rumors



辟谣



(pìyáo)

A: What are you doing? Your face is covered with red scrape marks.



你在做什么呢？你的脸都是被刮红的印子。



(nǐ zài zuò shénme ne? nǐ de liǎn dōushì bèi ɡuāhónɡ de yìnzi.)

B: I'm using that face thinning device that's so popular on the internet. I heard that all you have to do is scrape your face with it and your face will get thinner. I've been doing it for a while now.



我在用这个网上很火的瘦脸神器,听说刮一刮就能瘦脸呢,我都坚持好久了。



(wǒ zài yònɡ zhèɡè wǎnɡshànɡ hěnhuǒ de shòuliǎn shénqì, tīnɡshuō ɡuā yì ɡuā jiùnénɡ shòuliǎn ne, wǒdōu jiānchí hǎojiǔ le.)

A: This rumor has already been refuted. Experts have proven that this is fake news. How can you still believe in it?



这谣言已经被辟谣了,专家证实这是个假消息。你怎么还相信？



(zhè yáoyán yǐjīnɡ bèi pìyáo le, zhuānjiā zhènɡshí zhè shìɡè jiǎ xiāoxi. nǐ zěnme hái xiānɡxìn?)

B: No wonder I feel my face burning! Here, throw it out for me!



怪不得我觉得脸上火辣辣的疼！快帮我扔了它！



(ɡuài bùdé wǒ juéde liǎnshànɡ huǒ làlà de ténɡ! kuài bānɡwǒ rēnɡ le tā!)









Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





