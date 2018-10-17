Overseas students learn about Chinese shipping

Over 100 international students from nearly 50 countries and regions visited China Maritime Museum in Shanghai and the Yangshan port recently, eastday.com reported Wednesday.
At China Maritime Museum, the largest and highest level maritime museum in China, the students learned about the history of China's shipping industry, experienced virtual shipbuilding technology and learned how to make sailors' knots.
At the maritime office of Yangshan port, officials introduced the students to their Vessel Traffic Service system and radar station. This activity, organized by China Scholarship Council, aims to provide an opportunity for overseas students to learn about the shipping industry of China and the world.
The technological development, management and shipping service of China's shipping industry, as well as the cooperation with the Belt and Road
countries in this sector, are highlights of the event.