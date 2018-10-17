Happy birthday:



Some upheavals in your life are sure to lead to some ups and downs for the rest of the week. Avoid making major decisions if you can, or at the very least get other people involved so they can provide you some second opinions. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 10, 16.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Fortune will favor the adventurous today! You can easily inject some excitement into your life by getting out of the house and involving yourself in physical activities. Sports, running or hiking will help give your batteries a much needed recharge. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A major change is heading your way. Depending on how you look at it, this could be good or bad news. Looking for the silver lining will help ensure that things end up working out in your favor. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Time spent with others will be time well spent. You will be able to accomplish far more by working with a team than by being a lone wolf. Make sure you stick to your budget, or you may find yourself in dire straits. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



After a stressful few days, a quiet evening at home is exactly what the doctor ordered. Relax, let your mind wander and you will be amazed and delighted with where your imagination will be able to take you. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Getting through a tough challenge with a friend will help your friendship grow stronger. A surprising discovery will give you an all new appreciation for life. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A good sense of humor will enable you to weather any storm. Make sure you take a step back from things today. Too much time spent obsessing over little details will cause you to lose sight of the big picture. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you are harboring feelings for someone, today will be the perfect time to let them know. You may want to act fast as another opportunity like this will not head your way for a long time. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A crisis may shake you to your foundations. Do not fret too much about the doubt you feel. Questioning yourself is the best way to determine if you are on the right path. Money matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Changing up the way you look will help renew your confidence and bring some positive energy into your life. Your love life can benefit from something as simple as a gift of flowers or an unexpected hug. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



There are always limits to what we can control. Accepting the reality of the situation will help you make peace with things. Financial shifts are on the horizon so take time out today to go over your records and review your budget. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



A series of misfortunes is heading your way. This may actually be not all that bad, as you can use this as an opportunity to show everyone what you are made of. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Pouring your energy into creative endeavors is sure to lead to some amazing discoveries. Love is on the rise. This will be a great time to get out and meet someone new. ✭✭✭✭