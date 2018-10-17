Shanghai sets up office to protect trademarks

Shanghai established a new trademark protection office in Xuhui district on Wednesday to help local trademark owners in overseas trademark infringement disputes, thepaper.cn reported.



The office will provide local companies with guidance on overseas trademark registration, build up an overseas rights protection platform, hold related training and offer legal services.



It will also build up a smart tank, inviting experts to share their professional suggestions and ideas. According to Shanghai Administration for Industry & Commerce, the office is the first such agency in China.



Shanghai has made outstanding achievements in trademark and brand development in recent years, with the number of effective registered trademarks increasing from 2,000 in 1978 to more than 1 million as of June of 2018.

