Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/17 19:03:42

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Flower part

  6 Wait in the shadows

 10 Open-handed blow

 14 Empty-headed

15 Jacob's womb mate

 16 Sport on horseback

 17 Early Sunday events, for many

 20 African slitherer

 21 Shakespearean king

 22 College fire insurance?

 23 Separate

 25 Take five or ten

 26 The late, great Aretha's music

 28 Letter opener?

 32 Romantically lit

 34 Center court nothing

 35 Ho ___ Minh

 38 Worker's anticipatory time

 42 Suffix with "velvet"

 43 Actress Downey

 44 Measures of loudness

 45 Self-evident statements

 48 It may be bulletproof

 49 Opera performance

 51 Little bits

 53 Knot type

 55 Quisling's place

 56 Disturb, as the balance

 59 Plot of some horror films

 62 Like a befuddled captain?

 63 Bread to stuff

 64 Barely beats

 65 Bank in Israel

 66 Cut it out

 67 "It's the ___ I can do"

DOWN

  1 Cotton variety

  2 Relative of 31-Down

  3 Waterproofed canvas

  4 Coulter or Curry

  5 Don Juan's rescuee

  6 Official emissary

  7 Map initials no more

  8 Mrs. Garrett portrayer

  9 Russell of Hollywood

 10 Piano variety

 11 Activity center

 12 Storm warning

 13 Sit for a shoot

 18 Geek

 19 Writers of poetry

 24 Make slow progress

 26 Shout over a dirty plate

 27 Monster relative

 29 First radio code words

 30 Decay

 31 Night before

 33 Permission for a search

 35 Prairie wagon

 36 Tilling tools

 37 Tuskegee, for one (Abbr.)

 39 Part of us

 40 "___ missing something?"

 41 Astronomer's sighting

 45 Soldier's helmet, slangy

 46 Accident

 47 Foot part

 49 Get up

 50 Raves angrily

 52 Hand drier?

 53 Chew persistently?

 54 Wee barks

 55 "Beetle Bailey" canine

 57 Bad day for Caesar

 58 Note-passer's sound

 60 Picky start to pick?

 61 Poem form



Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
