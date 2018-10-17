Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Flower part
6 Wait in the shadows
10 Open-handed blow
14 Empty-headed
15 Jacob's womb mate
16 Sport on horseback
17 Early Sunday events, for many
20 African slitherer
21 Shakespearean king
22 College fire insurance?
23 Separate
25 Take five or ten
26 The late, great Aretha's music
28 Letter opener?
32 Romantically lit
34 Center court nothing
35 Ho ___ Minh
38 Worker's anticipatory time
42 Suffix with "velvet"
43 Actress Downey
44 Measures of loudness
45 Self-evident statements
48 It may be bulletproof
49 Opera performance
51 Little bits
53 Knot type
55 Quisling's place
56 Disturb, as the balance
59 Plot of some horror films
62 Like a befuddled captain?
63 Bread to stuff
64 Barely beats
65 Bank in Israel
66 Cut it out
67 "It's the ___ I can do"
DOWN
1 Cotton variety
2 Relative of 31-Down
3 Waterproofed canvas
4 Coulter or Curry
5 Don Juan's rescuee
6 Official emissary
7 Map initials no more
8 Mrs. Garrett portrayer
9 Russell of Hollywood
10 Piano variety
11 Activity center
12 Storm warning
13 Sit for a shoot
18 Geek
19 Writers of poetry
24 Make slow progress
26 Shout over a dirty plate
27 Monster relative
29 First radio code words
30 Decay
31 Night before
33 Permission for a search
35 Prairie wagon
36 Tilling tools
37 Tuskegee, for one (Abbr.)
39 Part of us
40 "___ missing something?"
41 Astronomer's sighting
45 Soldier's helmet, slangy
46 Accident
47 Foot part
49 Get up
50 Raves angrily
52 Hand drier?
53 Chew persistently?
54 Wee barks
55 "Beetle Bailey" canine
57 Bad day for Caesar
58 Note-passer's sound
60 Picky start to pick?
61 Poem form
Solution