



Puzzle

ACROSS1 Flower part6 Wait in the shadows10 Open-handed blow14 Empty-headed15 Jacob's womb mate16 Sport on horseback17 Early Sunday events, for many20 African slitherer21 Shakespearean king22 College fire insurance?23 Separate25 Take five or ten26 The late, great Aretha's music28 Letter opener?32 Romantically lit34 Center court nothing35 Ho ___ Minh38 Worker's anticipatory time42 Suffix with "velvet"43 Actress Downey44 Measures of loudness45 Self-evident statements48 It may be bulletproof49 Opera performance51 Little bits53 Knot type55 Quisling's place56 Disturb, as the balance59 Plot of some horror films62 Like a befuddled captain?63 Bread to stuff64 Barely beats65 Bank in Israel66 Cut it out67 "It's the ___ I can do"DOWN1 Cotton variety2 Relative of 31-Down3 Waterproofed canvas4 Coulter or Curry5 Don Juan's rescuee6 Official emissary7 Map initials no more8 Mrs. Garrett portrayer9 Russell of Hollywood10 Piano variety11 Activity center12 Storm warning13 Sit for a shoot18 Geek19 Writers of poetry24 Make slow progress26 Shout over a dirty plate27 Monster relative29 First radio code words30 Decay31 Night before33 Permission for a search35 Prairie wagon36 Tilling tools37 Tuskegee, for one (Abbr.)39 Part of us40 "___ missing something?"41 Astronomer's sighting45 Soldier's helmet, slangy46 Accident47 Foot part49 Get up50 Raves angrily52 Hand drier?53 Chew persistently?54 Wee barks55 "Beetle Bailey" canine57 Bad day for Caesar58 Note-passer's sound60 Picky start to pick?61 Poem form

Solution